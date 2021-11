Democrats in the state legislature are proposing their own Congressional redistricting map, one that would mainly preserve Oklahoma City as its own district. Rep. José Cruz’s state House district and its large Hispanic population is among the south Oklahoma City communities being moved from the Fifth District into the mostly rural Third District, represented by Congressman Frank Lucas. Meanwhile, areas being brought into the Fifth District are largely conservative, giving Republican candidates an edge in what’s been a competitive area.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO