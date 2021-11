The first pop-up market from the creative hub Made in Mexico is coming to Spitalfields, just in time for the holidays. This is all about celebrating Mexican art. You can expect more than twenty-two artists and brands with featured pieces such as ceramnics, textiles, jewelry and homeware, with vendors who are conscious about ethical and sustainable practices. Everything will be one of a kind. Visitors will also be able to learn about the traditions and heritage of Mexico through the colorful crafts.

