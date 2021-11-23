ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Soccer odds: How sportsbooks set World Cup odds one year out

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off one year from now. Thirty-two countries will compete for a chance to be the best football team on the planet. The group stage begins on November 21, and the final will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18. It’s a...

www.foxsports.com

The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Canada vs. Costa Rica: Time, TV, streaming, betting odds for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

With back-to-back home matches in November, Canada’s men’s national team can take a big step in its bid to make its first World Cup since 1986. And the Canadians know it. It’s why they ensured a strong home-field advantage by scheduling both matches against Costa Rica (Friday) and Mexico (Tuesday) in Edmonton, where below-freezing temperatures are expected.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Honduras vs. Panama odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: 2022 World Cup qualifier predictions for Nov. 12

Two teams as even as could be in the eyes of FIFA will meet in a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match on Friday. Honduras, ranked 68th by FIFA, will take on Panama, which is ranked 69th. Both teams are fighting to advance to the World Cup 2022 out of their Concacaf group, and Panama's battle has been more successful thus far. It ranks fourth in the group, while Honduras is eighth out of eight teams. Stream the match on Paramount+.
NFL
CBS Sports

Spain vs. Sweden odds, bets, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier picks for Sunday, Nov. 14

The top two teams in Group B square off for the automatic qualifying berth to the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Spain hosts Sweden on Sunday. Spain (5-1-1) pulled out a 1-0 victory against Greece on Thursday and is on a strong run that includes appearances in the Euro 2020 semifinals and Nations League final. Sweden (5-0-2) comes in off a stunning 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday but won the last meeting between these teams. Sweden pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win against the Spaniards in Stockholm in September, a victory that ended Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifying.
FIFA
MassLive.com

USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifying: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch soccer in English and Spanish

The USMNT takes on Jamaica Tuesday as World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues in CONCACAF play. The United States is currently the leader in qualifying play after its impressive win over Mexico last time out and will be looking to sure up its position as we head down the stretch in qualifying. The American squad will be looking to stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to get past a Jamaica team that’s posted just one win in seven World Cup qualifying matches. Fans looking to track down Tuesday’s match can find the TV broadcast in Spanish via NBC Universo. However, the English broadcast is available exclusively Paramount+, which has a free trial.
SOCCER
Reuters

One year to go until 2022 World Cup - is Qatar ready?

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov....
FIFA
AFP

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022 favourites: Best odds on Qatar World Cup winners

Who are the World Cup 2022 favourites? The Qatar World Cup is quickly approaching and talk of football potentially coming home will soon start again. The pain of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley is still a recent memory, but the focus is now on next winter after Gareth Southgate’s team secured qualification with two emphatic wins in the past week.
WORLD
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team, picks one year before Qatar

Exactly one year from today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. And if you can hardly wait for all of the soccer festivities, you're in luck — and not just because of all of FOX Sports' coverage starting this week. For the first time, FOX Bet...
FIFA
Sportsnet.ca

Hamilton picked to host Canada-U.S. World Cup qualifying game

Canada will host the United States outdoors at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Jan. 30 in a key World Cup qualifying game. Canada Soccer made the announcement on Thursday. “We are excited to bring the Men’s National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November,” Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer president, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red at Tim Hortons Field in January for the Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as we have throughout the Final Round with our fans continuing to push the Men’s National Team to new heights.”
MLS

