One of Grayson County's biggest food drives kicks off

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO