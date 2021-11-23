ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Away Luggage Cyber Week Sale -- Shop Early and Save Up to 40% Off

ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Cyber Week sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to...

www.etonline.com

Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

The 58 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season on everything from clothing deals to discounts on beauty products. The holy grail of shopping days is on today, offering tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Singles Day Sale is Happening Today Only: Up to 70% Off and Take an Extra 11% Off Everything

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Singles' Day sale!. The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, you can get up to 70% off and an extra 11% off applied at checkout on the entire site. In addition to accessories, you can shop Black Friday deals on dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags. But hurry -- the extra 11% off deal ends today.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop TVs, AirPods, Air Fryers and More

Walmart stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, but you can shop Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" online now and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $159, their lowest price to date.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up fast, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Black Friday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

Etsy’s Cyber Week Sale Is Offering Up To 60% Off One-Of-A-Kind Items

During the holiday season, you also get some of the biggest shopping days of the year. Since you want to make sure you’re getting the right gift for everyone on your list from your family to your best friends, you’re looking for presents that are unique and special. That’s where Etsy comes in. The online store is the place to find truly one-of-a-kind customizable gifts, and the Etsy Cyber Week 2021 Sales Event is offering up to 60% off with participating sellers. With deals like that, you really can do all your shopping in one place.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Macy's Black Friday Early Access: Take Up to 70% Off Specials on Cookware, Luggage and More

Black Friday is just a little over a week away, and Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Early Access sales event! The department store has kicked off the early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. From now through Wednesday, Nov. 22, Macy's is offering up to 70% off on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 10% off when you use the promo code SCORE.
SHOPPING
Vanity Fair

29 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Ahead of Cyber Week

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Get ahead on your Cyber Week shopping this year with Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. While you could wait for the day after Thanksgiving, why not start now? Figuring out where to begin can often be daunting, but with Amazon’s curated holiday market, you can easily shop for all the gifts on your list. Below you’ll find our picks for the best Amazon Black Friday deals that are already live. From designer denim for him and chic accessories for her to precious shoes for the kids, Apple AirPods, and everyone’s favorite robot vacuum, here’s a selection of the best early Amazon Black Friday steals to kick off your Cyber Week holiday shopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Saks Black Friday Early Access Is Here — Shop Our Faves Up to $198 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday has officially arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue — even if Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet! Black Friday plays by no calendar’s rules this year. The prices have dropped, and at Saks, that means up to 50% off designer finds. Time to add some major luxury to your wardrobe!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Cut a deal with these Cricut early Black Friday savings, now up to $80 off

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The holidays are right around the corner, and for crafters everywhere, that can mean it's crunch time on those personalized decorations, cards or gifts. Whether you're thinking about purchasing a Cricut machine for yourself or someone you love, early Black Friday events have cut prices on the craft cutters.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Outdoor Voices Early Black Friday Sale: Shop the Best Deals with 50% Off

Activewear lovers, listen up -- Outdoor Voices launched its Black Friday deals early! So many of the brand’s most beloved athleisure staples are now 50% off. The Pre-Black Friday Sale includes leggings, sports bras, tanks, hoodies, and even Outdoor Voices' popular exercise dress. Outdoor Voices rarely has sales, so many...
YOGA

