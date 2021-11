It’s our gift to our readers this holiday season — it’s the 2021 edition of “Christmas in Delaware County.”. We have taken a trip up and down and around the internet, looking for Delaware County-based happenings and events that celebrate the season. Once we found them, we collected links and organized them by date. We have to post this early as planning becomes awfully important this time of the year.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO