Kings vs. Sixers Preview: The start of a new era

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Matchup Preview (11/22/21) The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite far from home when they take on the Sacramento Kings on November 22 in the Golden 1 Center. These two teams are on losing streaks and need to switch some things up to turn around their seasons. The Sacramento Kings did just that when they fired Luke Walton and named Alvin Gentry the interim head coach. While it is still to be seen whether or not Gentry is a long-term fit for the Kings, this will certainly be a positive catalyst for an organization experiencing a lot of turmoil. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will still be without its two best players, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons; however, Tyrese Maxey has played like an All-Star for the past few weeks, which is a massive positive for the Sixers’ organization. Defense will be the deciding factor in this matchup as both teams can score but have struggled at the other end of the floor.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO