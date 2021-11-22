ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings vs. Sixers Preview: The start of a new era

By Marina Drab
Sactown Royalty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings will look to get back in the win column Monday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the first game played under interim head coach Alvin Gentry, a little more than 36 hours after Sunday’s announcement that Luke Walton was relieved of his coaching duties by general...

NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Sixers Trade Feature Ben Simmons To Sacramento

There has been some progress made in the stalemate between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons has begun the process of reporting to the team, which will bring one act of the saga to an end. It still remains to be seen when exactly Ben Simmons plans...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Pistons Preview: A must-win, again

The Sacramento Kings’ road trip continues in Motor City Monday night as they take on the Detroit Pistons for the first time this season. The Kings are coming off another ridiculous loss, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder despite having a double-digit lead at one point. Now with four Ls...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Kings vs. Pistons: Betting Picks, Preview and Predictions

On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the Sacramento Kings (5-8) are playing the Detroit Pistons (3-9) at Little Caesars Arena. Currently, the Kings are 6-7 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Pistons are 5-7 against the spread. BetUS odds are featured below. Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit...
NBA
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Louis King
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Raptors Preview: A Battle of the Barnes

The Sacramento Kings will be desperate to get back in the win column Friday night as they return home to host the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is back in Golden 1 Center for the first time in over a week, going 1-3 on their recent road trip. The Kingdom grew antsy...
NBA
cbslocal.com

New Coach, New Era For Kings?

Monday marked another new era for the Sacramento Kings. It was their first game with interim head coach Alvin Gentry after Luke Walton was fired over the weekend.
NBA
All 76ers

NBA News: Kings Fire Head Coach Ahead of Sixers Matchup

The Sixers have struggled throughout the last two weeks as they've dealt with some pretty difficult obstacles to overcome. As the team dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, they lost four players to the NBA health and safety protocol over the last few weeks. Two of those players happened to be starters.
NBA
Yardbarker

Player Observations After Sixers Squeak Out Shorthanded Win vs. Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers' current road stretch hasn't been easy. After the Sixers dropped three-straight games at home before embarking on the six-game road trip, Philly went ahead and lost two more games, making it five in a row. Finally, the Sixers found a way to garner a victory over the...
NBA
lineups.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings 11/22/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Matchup Preview (11/22/21) The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite far from home when they take on the Sacramento Kings on November 22 in the Golden 1 Center. These two teams are on losing streaks and need to switch some things up to turn around their seasons. The Sacramento Kings did just that when they fired Luke Walton and named Alvin Gentry the interim head coach. While it is still to be seen whether or not Gentry is a long-term fit for the Kings, this will certainly be a positive catalyst for an organization experiencing a lot of turmoil. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will still be without its two best players, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons; however, Tyrese Maxey has played like an All-Star for the past few weeks, which is a massive positive for the Sixers’ organization. Defense will be the deciding factor in this matchup as both teams can score but have struggled at the other end of the floor.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' streak of playing shorthanded continues on Monday night. As the team's three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, he has yet to be seen on the court with the Sixers. Plus, the organization has been dealing with a handful of players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, beginning with Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers will be without both Tobias Harris, Seth Curry vs. Kings

When it rains, it pours. That seems to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers on their road trip. They will be very short-handed Monday as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Not only will they be without Joel Embiid due to the league’s health and safety protocol and Danny Green due to left hamstring tightness, but they will also be down two more starters.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

De’Aaron Fox said he doesn’t expect Kings to have big overhaul after coaching change

As the Sacramento Kings start the Alvin Gentry era, there is an idea that the team will assume a different playstyle or identity just by virtue of the coaching change. While Gentry may alter a thing here and there, he has still been the team’s de facto offensive coordinator for the last year-plus since he arrived. It’s hard to imagine things changing too much gameplan-wise.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings brass reportedly has no plans for ‘major trade’ to turn season around

More deflating news surrounding the weekend’s departure of Luke Walton from the Sacramento Kings continues to emerge. According to a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, the Kings’ front office remains steadfast in wanting to compete with their current roster despite its obvious flaws. Sacramento brass expect...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs Trail Blazers Preview: What will stop the skid?

After perhaps their worst loss of the season against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team, the Sacramento Kings will close their homestand out against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sacramento led 84-77 heading into the fourth quarter against Philadelphia and completely flopped down the stretch, as they’ve done so often this season....
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Kings Game Preview & TV Info: Austin Reaves Returns From Hamstring Injury

For just the ninth game this season, it appears that the entire Big 3 is suiting up as the Los Angeles Lakers return home to face the Sacramento Kings. L.A. just finished a five-game Eastern Conference road trip where they went 2-3. Hopefully, being back home and having a string of three easier games can give them some desperately needed momentum.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings win 141-137 in triple overtime, beat Lakers in thrilling fashion

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night in the longest, most wild game of the season in triple overtime 141-137. Sacramento was led offensively by De’Aaron Fox with 34 points, while LeBron James led the Lakers with his own 30 piece. Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes were...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Lakers Preview: Bringing the leftovers from Wednesday’s victory

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Sacramento Kings will look to stuff the Los Angeles Lakers in their first meeting of the regular season from Staples Center Friday night. Coming off of a thrilling victory on Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento will need to have a “next man up” mentality as injuries have begun to plague this squad.
NBA

