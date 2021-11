Is this Priyanka Chopra's response to Nick Jonas breakup buzz?. This week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas ditched her married name from her bios on social media, a move that quickly stirred up rumors she and her husband, Nick Jonas, could be on the verge of a split. It hasn't helped matters that the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi recently claimed the stars' marriage has been experiencing some "strain." But on Nov. 22, the actress seemed to be sending a low-key message that everything's just fine at home with the flirty comment she left on Nick's Instagram. His post was a "Monday motivation" clip that showed off the singer's chiseled biceps as he lifted weights in a black tank top. "D***!," Priyanka wrote after liking Nick's post. "I just died in your arms… 😍 🥵 ❤️." If it's over, somebody should probably tell Priyanka …

