Shu’s big gamble comes to fruition as he returns with vital information. But before the crew can challenge this so-called “God”, Kai has a score to settle with Arrow…. Despite past episodes building up to this moment, the resolution to Arrow being the Destroyer was kind of underwhelming, Shu was just able to rewrite his data somehow. I would’ve been ok if Arrow overcame the Destroyer himself by finding his own conviction. The god thing also got a fair amount of revelations, finally! Human versus god really become a thing on this so-called mecha anime. Okay, then, I can’t speak much with those twists, since it may sound very irritating.

