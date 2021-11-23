ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish defeats Storm, Lady Storm

By Hunter Cloud
Natchez Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERRIDAY — Union Parish caused havoc on the hardwood Monday afternoon. Delta Charter found it difficult to break their press losing the girls game 38-34 and the boys lost 75-52. Head coach Ronald Ellis said Union was a challenge because of their aggressive ply. After jumping out to a...

