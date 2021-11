Anyone can become a Potterhead—even your four-legged best friend. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film adaptation, PetSmart and Warner Bros. have teamed up to turn your pooch into a full-fledged Hogwarts student. The PetSmart Harry Potter collection features 15 toys, collars, and clothing items for your dog. And many of these items come in all four house colors, so you can choose blue for Ravenclaw, yellow for Hufflepuff, green for Slytherin, or red for Gryffindor.

