We all saw pictures of Kyle Rittenhouse in tears, but who is crying for the dead victims?. Yes. I am sure this is all a nightmare for Rittenhouse, who killed two people. But what did he think would happen if he went there with a loaded gun? Did the police put out a call for all vigilantes to meet them in Kenosha? I didn’t see such a call from the police, but I did see a huge police force rolling out to handle the march. Rittenhouse, or any other armed civilian, had no business there.

