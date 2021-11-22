ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

For House Republicans, anything goes – even murder!

By Bill Press
Watertown Daily Times
 7 days ago

Let the record show. On Dec. 2, 2010, Democratic Representative Charles Rangel was censured by the House of Representatives for a range of financial irregularities. The vote was 333-79, with 170 Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting to condemn their own powerful chairman of the Ways and Means Committee....

The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democratic midterm fears mount as policies fail to resonate with voters

At a virtual fundraiser late last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shared a blunt assessment about the Democratic Party. “Democrats are terrible at messaging,” she said, according to notes taken by one attendee. “It’s just a fact.”. The admission surprised some attendees for its frankness, but it’s a sentiment that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

Moderate House Republican warns McCarthy over embracing far-right members

A moderate House Republican is firing off a warning shot at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as he caters to his right flank in a quest for the speaker's gavel. "He's taking the middle of the conference for granted," the GOP lawmaker told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conference dynamics. "McCarthy could have a bigger math problem with the moderates."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Outrageous’: Pelosi condemns McCarthy for GOP’s ‘bigoted rhetoric’ in wake of Boebert attack on Omar

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives issued a furious joint statement condemning Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP officials for failing to discipline their members for “inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric” in the wake of the latest attack against US Rep Ilhan Omar.“Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous,” they said in a statement on 26 November.“We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar was terrorist in anti-Muslim remarks at event

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended” on Twitter Friday after video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the video, posted last Saturday on Facebook from an event that day, Boebert implied Omar had been mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

