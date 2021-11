We've learned that the man accused of driving his vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., and killing five people had a history of criminal charges. Police identified the suspect as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39 years old. His past accusations include a firearms charge and also an incident involving a vehicle. Investigators said he confronted a woman outside a motel this month and ran her over. She had tire marks on her pants. Shortly before Sunday's attack, police say he was involved in a domestic disturbance, but police say they were not chasing him when his vehicle crashed the barricades and plowed through the parade. NPR's Odette Yousef joins us now with more. Waukesha Police released some details about the suspect the driver of the SUV. Odette, what's been the reaction in the community?

