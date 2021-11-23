Man found dead inside home, police investigating as homicide

UPDATE, Nov. 23 | The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Carlyle Williams.

ORIGINAL STORY, Nov. 22 | Kansas City, Missouri, police said a welfare check on a man who hadn't been showing up to work is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to KCPD, officers responded to the 1800 block of NE 49th Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The reporting party was concerned for the man's well-being.

Shortly after, officers made their way into a home and found the victim dead.

The man's death was initially investigated as suspicious but was later upgraded to a homicide.

Police didn't immediate information about injuries sustained by the man or any cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

