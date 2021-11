The Minnesota Vikings from Week 1 through 9 were a different animal compared to the bunch from Weeks 10 and 11. For eight games, each Vikings contest was a cookie-cutter from the week before. Minnesota would jump out to an early lead, convincing fans the offense would be on track for the afternoon or evening. The defense would be sturdy for about three quarters, too. Then, the offense would take a nap during the innards of the game, embracing boring playcalling and manufacturing fruitless drives. Somehow, the Vikings would stay in the game until the very end – and the defense would collapse, allowing the opposing quarterback to march down the field for a pivotal score.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO