UTSA Basketball won their third game of the season by downing IUPUI 60-57 Wednesday at the Convocation Center. Here are several thoughts from the game…. Late Comeback. UTSA trailed by 10 points with six and a half minute to play. The Roadrunners would rally by outscoring IUPUI 16-3 to close the game. The key play came with under 30 seconds to play as Guard Dhieu Deing came up with a turnover and raced down the floor to score a layup that would give the Roadrunners the lead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO