The Grothdarr set is part of the Monster Helm Sets in The Elder Scrolls Online. Here's what you need to know in order to get hold of it. The Grothdarr set is a two-piece set, part of One Tamriel. It joins the game as part of the Monster Helm Sets, comprised of a helmet and shoulder piece. Like all pieces of the Monster Hunter set, the Grothdarr armor is random in both its armor type (Light/Medium/Heavy) as well as its trait (Reinforced, Infused, Divines etc.) in order to get what you need, it's likely you'll have to do some farming.

