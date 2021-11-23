ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Eagles are winning playing smash-mouth football

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADCUr_0d4O926w00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Philadelphia. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHILADELPHIA — Smash-mouth football is the winning formula for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles (5-6) have turned around their season by turning to the run and riding quarterback Jalen Hurts’ legs. Hurts ran for three scores and had 69 of Philadelphia’s 242 yards rushing in a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Unfazed by the Saints’ top-ranked run defense, which entered the game allowing just 72.9 yards rushing per game, the Eagles again relied on their offensive line to take control. They have 870 yards rushing in the past four games, including 200-plus yards in their three victories during that span.

“We’re going to continue to attack, continue to play our game,” Hurts said. “I think identity is not ‘we’re a running team,’ ‘we’re a passing team,’ or ‘we’re a team that doesn’t give up big explosive plays.’ That’s not what identity is. Identity is a mentality, it’s an approach, it’s the detail you put in day in and day out throughout the week. It’s being physical, it’s wanting it, it’s effort. It’s all of those things.

“I think that’s what we want to be. That’s what we’re growing to and what we’re evolving into. It’s being a team that controls what we can and we know when we control what we can, we’re a dang good football team. And it’s taken some growth, it’s taken a lot. And we’re still evolving, we’re still growing, we’re still learning from a lot of different things.”

Miles Sanders returned after missing three games with an ankle injury and led the way against the Saints with 94 yards rushing. Jordan Howard had 63 before injuring his knee.

Philadelphia’s rushing attack starts with Hurts, though. His dual-threat ability makes the offense tough to defend similar to the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson.

“Jalen is a special player who forces defenses to play different,” rookie coach Nick Sirianni said. “We know we have been running the ball well and it’s a little different when Jalen is in there. … You want to make them stop what you do well first and that’s definitely what our goal was going out there.”

What’s working

The rushing attack is thriving and there’s no reason why the Eagles can’t continue to have success on the ground after dominating the league’s best run defense.

Needs help

Sanders needs to secure the ball better. He lost a fumble inside the Eagles 10 and lost another one later, but he had been whistled down.

Stock up

Cornerback Darius Slay returned an interception 51 yards for his third touchdown in four games. He has two fumble returns for scores. Slay was targeted just three times, allowing one catch for 9 yards.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor had one catch for minus-1 yard. The 2020 first-round pick has only four receptions for 5 yards over the past four games.

Injured

Slay is in concussion protocol. … Howard is expected to miss at least one game. … LB Davion Taylor is likely headed to injured reserve with a knee injury.

Key number

5 — The Eagles have scored at least 30 points five times this season, including two 40-plus games.

The Eagles visit the Giants on Sunday. New York has a shorter week after playing in Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Concussion#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New Orleans Saints
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Broncos inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will face a Denver Broncos team that will be missing three offensive line starters, as well as a slew of other players on injured reserve. Here are the Eagles' and Broncos' inactives, with analysis. There were no elevations this week, so the Eagles only have five inactives....
NFL
Statesboro Herald

Eagles looking for much-needed win

The Georgia Southern Eagles are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and are trying to avoid tying for the worst record in school history as they prepare for a road game at Texas State on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. The Eagles have only won two games this...
SAN MARCOS, TX
basinnow.com

Duchesne Eagles Football Win State Championship

The Duchesne Eagles football team has another state championship under their belt. The. Eagles defeated the Layton Christian Eagles in a close game on Saturday at the Weber. State University football stadium. The final score was 18 - 14. The Utah High School. Athletics Association congratulated the team online, stating...
LAYTON, UT
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team 10 weeks into the 2021 season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players. Here is the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses. The Eagles'...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

If the Saints win/lose against the Eagles

Coming off a hard loss in Music City this past week, the New Orleans Saints are looking to once again bounce back. The pressure is definitely on this week as the Saints can’t afford to have 3 losses in a row, especially with the hard two-game stretch coming up in the next few weeks.
NFL
chathamstartribune.com

Eagles rout Hornets in playoff win

The GW Eagles opened the 2021 VHSL football playoffs with one of their best offensive performances in recent memory. They scored on their first nine possessions and overwhelmed the visiting Orange County Hornets, 63-21. The only possession that did not end with a touchdown was the last one where the...
FOOTBALL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Saints analysis: Jalen Hurts, running game shine vs. NFL’s top rush defense in first home win

At last, the Eagles are winners at home. It was a complete performance from the home team Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles defeated the Saints, 40-29 . Ahead of the Week 11 matchup, the Saints boasted the NFL’s best rushing defense, allowing a league-low 72.9 yards per game. But that didn’t faze Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who has revamped his offensive game plan with a run-first attack.
NFL
goldcountrymedia.com

Eagles to play Vikings in semis

Vista del Lago’s football team has had a great season, and the Eagles hope the winning continues on Friday night. The Eagles (8-3) have only played in one section championship game previously and that was in 2012. A win Friday on the road at Vanden would give them a second berth in a title game.
FOOTBALL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles find out when they will play their important Week 15 matchup vs. Washington Football Team

PHILADELPHIA – After waiting weeks to find out who what time they would play a pivotal NFC East game, the NFL has let the Eagles know when it will take place. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Dec. 19 Eagles game against the Washington Football Team would be played Sunday at 1 p.m. The Eagles have been waiting to find out when the official time of the game would be, being that the league scheduled it to be a flexible date, and the game could have been scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 18.
NFL
247Sports

Tre'Davious White injury update: Buffalo Bills CB suffers season-ending ACL tear

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. He underwent further tests Friday and those determined that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills confirmed. Afterward, Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy