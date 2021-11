Quiet and soft-spoken Anjali Khambete came to U.S. as a newly married bride. An engineer from India, she determinedly worked her way through a career in IT. Anyone seeing Khambete from a distance could be forgiven for thinking that just like so many Indian Americans, she too was living the American Dream. Yet, all wasn’t well at home. A domestic violence survivor, Khambete took the bold step of leaving with her two small kids. Even after many years and after her kids have grown up, Khambete shares her intimate experience in hope that it helps another going through the same circumstances. She has been presented with the Raksha Award for Resilience.

