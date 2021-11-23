Las Vegas woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison on federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Alexis Catalan, 41, will also serve four years of supervised release when she gets out of prison.

Court documents indicate Catalan sold a total of 391.9 grams of methamphetamine and was caught with 271.8 grams.

She pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Catalan on Friday for the crimes that occurred from Jan. 30, 2020, to March 26, 2020.

Co-defendants Justin Wright, 36, and Daniel Leath, 29, each pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. In September 2021, Wright was sentenced to 24 months in prison. In November 2021, Leath was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Francisco Burrola for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and HSI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig prosecuted the case.

