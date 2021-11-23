ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 On Your Side: Watch out for Black Friday consumer pitfalls

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 On Your Side, ​we’ll be tackling Black Friday pitfalls.

One expert reminds us to do our homework if we’re after black Friday doorbusters to avoid lousy products and low availability.

Andrea Woroch has been covering Black Friday deals for more than a decade.

A nationally recognized consumer savings expert says some doorbuster deals are made specifically for Black Friday and they could be missing key components or features – clothing or home goods could be made of cheaper material.

Ultimately a low price on a poorly made product is never a good deal.

When you are shopping in person, touch material and review product details to make sure it has the component and features you want.

Look at the model number to find out if that’s the model that’s been sold all year long.

She adds retailers know they can get shoppers through the door with really low prices on those doorbusters, but the problem is, shoppers go and they don’t realize the doorbuster deals are limited in quantity.

Retailers know they can entice you to buy things that maybe aren’t marked down that much. That’s the catch.

So if you’re planning to go to a store to get your hands on a doorbuster, read the fine print, figure out how many are available. If it’s in low quantity plan on standing in line.

Chances are you’re not going to get your hands on them, and you would fare better to shop around online. To get a similar or same item, for less hassle.

