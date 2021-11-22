Cal Fire Helping Restore California’s Forests At Seed Bank In Davis
cbslocal.com
4 days ago
DAVIS (CBS13) – From six-inch seedlings to giant sequoias 150 feet tall, California’s trees are a precious resource, and their recovery after devastating wildfires is no small task. After putting out the flames, Cal Fire is also working to help restore forests. CBS13’s Elizabeth Klinge got a chance to...
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car.
(credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife)
OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials.
A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
Thanksgiving Day in Southern California saw power shut-offs for tens of thousands of people due to strong, seasonal winds threatening an increased risk of wildfires. Around 64,000 customers lost power on Thursday in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. In the San Diego area, critical fire weather conditions also meant power was cut to 5,000 homes, interrupting traditional dinners in a year when many Americans were hoping for a relative return to normality after the separations and isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.The National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported on Friday that winds had blown...
Thom Porter announced his retirement Monday as director of Cal Fire, following two of the toughest wildfire seasons in California's history. In an email to employees, Porter said he will leave the agency on Dec. 10, almost three years to the day when he was named acting director by former Gov. Jerry Brown. He was named permanent director a month later, in January 2019, on Gov. Gavin Newsom's first full day on the job.
We need the Jackson Demonstration State Forest(JDSF) mission now, more than ever. CalFire has made serious mistakes, but they are still the best suited to manage JDSF. When it was established, the initial intent for JDSF was to do scientific research on a working redwood forest to provide the basis for demonstration so forest landowners could better manage their forests. The overriding problem in redwood forestry is that most forest landowners are disconnected from their land and from working their land. To this vast majority, forest management is an abstract concept relegated to licensed professionals, loggers, self-appointed experts, media, academics, teachers, government regulatory agencies, forest environmental activists, forest certifiers, etc. This vast majority includes large and small private redwood forest owners and the general public that owns JDSF. The latter is the largest population of redwood forest landowners in California. Our problem is vast. Being disconnected from the land and from working the land, forest landowners are limited in verifying, questioning, and discussing what they read and hear about redwood forests and forestry. This is at the heart of the impasse we are having regarding whether forest management decreases or increases fire risk and our debate about carbon sequestering. There is more than one science-based view here. JDSF is in the ideal position to address our problem, which was their mission from the beginning. This does not mean that JDSF has the definitive “settled science” on redwood forest management. Science is never settled, and inquiry, confirmation, skepticism, discussion, and experimentation are always necessary for science, or there is no science.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ashes were still settling from California's most destructive wildfire season in history when then-acting Cal Fire director Thomas Porter ascended to fire chief on Jan. 8, 2019. Now after 20 years of service with the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Porter is retiring to...
Sonora, CA — Chief Tom Porter, the head of CAL Fire over the past three years, will be stepping down next month. During Porter’s time in the post, California has witnessed some of the worst fire seasons on record. Governor Gavin Newsom has put out a statement thanking Porter for this service, saying, “Californians are fortunate to have had his steadfast leadership guiding our preparedness, response and recovery efforts.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The chief of California's forestry and wildland firefighting agency announced Monday that he will retire next month after shepherding the state through three historic wildfire seasons, the most recent of which saw two massive blazes span the Sierra Nevada for the first time in recorded history. Thom...
LOS ANGELES — Santa Ana winds were declining in strength across Southern California on Friday and utilities were restoring power to thousands of customers whose electricity was shut off to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while “public...
Millions of acres of U.S. forestland go up in smoke every year due to wildfires, in some cases leaving nature struggling to regenerate. CBS News' Anthony Pura shows us how drones are now being used to restore those areas.
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing a project to help restore some young-growth forests in central Southeast. It’s seeking funding and approval to treat areas that have been logged in the Petersburg and Wrangell Ranger Districts. If funded, field work could start next year. If you live in Southeast Alaska,...
OKLAJ, Croatia (Reuters) – Seed-scattering drones are crisscrossing Croatia’s skies in an airborne attempt to replant remote forests damaged by fire, an initiative its backers aim to promote internationally. The tactic is not new, but the venture in Croatia disperses seeds in larger containers than those seen elsewhere — the...
COBB— The Cobb Area Council (CAC) held its regularly scheduled online public meeting on Thursday via Zoom and Facebook. After some short announcements, public and board comments on non-agenda items, nominations and elections for CAC for terms to start next January (the alternate is re-elected every year, as well as three seats on the council during an odd numbered year), and treasurer’s report, the board welcomed Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Duncan, updating the council on fire season and the infamous pine beetle plague.
Wildfires in California over the past five years have claimed nearly 20% of the world’s largest Sequoias. Frequent fires in the Sequoia National Park and the surrounding forests have claimed a third of groves in California. Last year alone, forest fires claimed nearly 10,400 trees of the 75,000 trees that...
ST. GEORGE — The Dixie National Forest has proposed a large-scale prescribed fire project that would authorize controlled burns and associated treatments across 1.8 millions acres of national forest land. According to a scoping document, the primary goals of the project are reducing the risk of wildfire and restoring or...
Lakesia Livingstone was driving back to her home in Carson, California, in early October after watching her son play football when she was hit with an overpowering stench. “It was like a rotten egg smell, horrible, very strong,” Livingstone says. “I thought, oh my God, something is going on.”. That...
Laughter and the chirping of grasshoppers mingled on a recent mild summer morning as several young women, members of the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes, searched for sweetgrass, running vegetation through their fingers as they tried to determine whether they held satiny sweetgrass or rough sedges. One held strands of sweetgrass...
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in a remote Northern California forest last year have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing for more than 15 years, authorities say. David Neily was 69 years old when he was last seen by a family member in the coastal...
Comments / 0