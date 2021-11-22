Cal Fire Helping Restore California’s Forests At Seed Bank In Davis

We need the Jackson Demonstration State Forest(JDSF) mission now, more than ever. CalFire has made serious mistakes, but they are still the best suited to manage JDSF. When it was established, the initial intent for JDSF was to do scientific research on a working redwood forest to provide the basis for demonstration so forest landowners could better manage their forests. The overriding problem in redwood forestry is that most forest landowners are disconnected from their land and from working their land. To this vast majority, forest management is an abstract concept relegated to licensed professionals, loggers, self-appointed experts, media, academics, teachers, government regulatory agencies, forest environmental activists, forest certifiers, etc. This vast majority includes large and small private redwood forest owners and the general public that owns JDSF. The latter is the largest population of redwood forest landowners in California. Our problem is vast. Being disconnected from the land and from working the land, forest landowners are limited in verifying, questioning, and discussing what they read and hear about redwood forests and forestry. This is at the heart of the impasse we are having regarding whether forest management decreases or increases fire risk and our debate about carbon sequestering. There is more than one science-based view here. JDSF is in the ideal position to address our problem, which was their mission from the beginning. This does not mean that JDSF has the definitive “settled science” on redwood forest management. Science is never settled, and inquiry, confirmation, skepticism, discussion, and experimentation are always necessary for science, or there is no science.

9 DAYS AGO