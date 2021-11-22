ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

LGBTQ Center opens in Coachella

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert opened it's first location in the Eastern Coachella Valley on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Coachella's City Hall.

“Stuff like this in the center of Coachella are so useful," said Roman Lopez Mojarras, a youth fellow for The Center, "I wish I could've had this my freshman year, but it’ll be super useful.”

The center offers English and Spanish services, behavioral group support and social group support.

It’s also a place where people can connect with the community in a comfortable space.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz said, "The Center is going to be a center that embraces them that helps them that helps their parents and the community understand what it is to be LGBTQ.”

Rob Wheeler, CEO of The Center, said this location is also for anyone who has transportation troubles or doesn’t have the time to make it all the way to its main location in Palm Springs.

“It's really important that folks have access to community spaces, you know, near home, it also means that this space will be reflective of the east of the East Coachella Valley community,” Wheeler said.

Although the new Coachella location is closer for some, The Center is also working to bring its resources to areas in Thermal and Mecca.

Lex Ortega, Director of Community Engagement, said it’s a big milestone for the Latinx community.

Ortega hopes to further the acceptance of the LGBTQ plus community, and to unite those different cultural norms.

"I invite people to come check out the space to figure out what role they play in building a community that is inclusive for all LGBTQ people," said Ortega.

The Center, located next to Coachella's City Hall, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Palm Springs, CA
