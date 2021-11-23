College Basketball Scores

LAS VEGAS -- In the second half of his team's electric 84-81 win over No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday night in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena crowd, Duke forward Paolo Banchero experienced a terrible case of deja vu. His cramping issues -- the same cramping issues that had interrupted...
Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
Florence (Ala.) High five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley dropped his top five schools on Friday, narrowing his distinguished list of offers to five schools in Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M. “My relationship with the coaches so far,” Hurley said of what separated those schools. Tabbed by the Top247 as...
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
This year’s Bedlam rivalry matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is as important as ever. Oklahoma State has already locked up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but there is more at stake than just that. Ahead of the pivotal matchup, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has predicted the winner...
A game that couldn't be decided in regulation was nearly equally as close in overtime as the Pioneers were able to outlast the Red Dragons to improve to 3-0 this season. Brigid Johndrow and Krissy Geraci each lead the scoring for UC with 16 points each, while Cora Sawyer notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
LAS VEGAS -- - In a town known for major championship fights, it seemed only fitting a long-anticipated 40-minute heavyweight bout between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke take place in Las Vegas. Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to help Duke hold off a turnover-prone Gonzaga team 84-81 on...
On The ESPN College Football Podcast this week, David Pollack and Rece Davis discussed the ACC Championship Game permutations and which team they think will represent the Atlantic Division in Charlotte. The race (...)
No. 1 Gonzaga (6-1) lost to No. 5 Duke 84-81. Next: Tarleton St., Monday. No. 2 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday. No. 3 Purdue (6-0) beat Omaha 97-40. Next: vs. Florida St., Tuesday. No. 4 Kansas (4-1) lost to Dayton 74-73. Next: vs. Iona, Sunday. No....
