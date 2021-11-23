ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Basketball Scores

 4 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire...

ESPN

No. 5 Duke takes out No. 1 Gonzaga in clash of unbeaten teams

LAS VEGAS -- In the second half of his team's electric 84-81 win over No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday night in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena crowd, Duke forward Paolo Banchero experienced a terrible case of deja vu. His cramping issues -- the same cramping issues that had interrupted...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKTV

SCORES 11-16-21: Utica College women's basketball outlasts SUNY Oneonta in overtime thriller; Pioneers men dominate SUNY Morrisville

A game that couldn't be decided in regulation was nearly equally as close in overtime as the Pioneers were able to outlast the Red Dragons to improve to 3-0 this season. Brigid Johndrow and Krissy Geraci each lead the scoring for UC with 16 points each, while Cora Sawyer notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
UTICA, NY
abc11.com

No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga for 84-81 victory

LAS VEGAS -- - In a town known for major championship fights, it seemed only fitting a long-anticipated 40-minute heavyweight bout between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke take place in Las Vegas. Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to help Duke hold off a turnover-prone Gonzaga team 84-81 on...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Gonzaga (6-1) lost to No. 5 Duke 84-81. Next: Tarleton St., Monday. No. 2 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday. No. 3 Purdue (6-0) beat Omaha 97-40. Next: vs. Florida St., Tuesday. No. 4 Kansas (4-1) lost to Dayton 74-73. Next: vs. Iona, Sunday. No....
COLLEGE SPORTS

