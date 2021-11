Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, indicating that the state may have plateaued. The Governor announced 726 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 762,940. 197 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. The Governor’s office announced that children make up 25-30% of all new COVID-19 cases. 719 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 191 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.73%. The Governor also announced ten new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 10,280. 66 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO