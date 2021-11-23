ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saquon Barkley Active vs. Buccaneers

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time since Week 5, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be in their starting lineup. Barkley has missed the past five weeks with an ankle injury but is set for the Giants’ primetime matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley has...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly close to returning

The New York Giants could receive some very encouraging news soon. Star running back Saquon Barkley is almost back to full health after dealing with an ankle injury and he may be back in time for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport. “It’s all headed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Sporting News

Is Saquon Barkley playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 Monday Night Football

It's been a frustrating season for Saquon Barkley owners, but it looks like the star running back is trending toward a return on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. Given that he's playing in the last game on Week 11, fantasy football owners will be checking for injury updates all weekend as they finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Make Official Decision On Saquon Barkley For Monday Night’s Game

The New York Giants will have Saquon Barkley in the backfield tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley has missed most of this season with an ankle injury. The Giants have, unsurprisingly, struggled without him. They’ll be without him no longer. The Giants announced just moments ago that Barkley is...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles vs New York: 10 Giants besides Saquon Barkley to watch

Regardless of their record, the Giants are always an issue for the Eagles. Once the Thanksgiving holiday wraps, hopefully, the Dallas Cowboys will have another loss on the ledger. That always puts a smile on the faces of Philadelphia Eagles fans, but in the grand scheme of things, all of that’s inconsequential for a Birds team that needs to be thinking about handling its own business.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saquon Barkley Active#New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Dt Vita Vea#Fanduel Sportsbook#Phi#Ind Sun 11 28
thespun.com

Giants Get Encouraging News On Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were hoping that having a bye this past weekend would help speed along Saquon Barkley’s recovery and that he would have a chance to play by the time the team was back on the field in Week 11. A latest update indicated that the Giants may...
NFL
New York Post

Saquon Barkley back at Giants practice, eyeing Monday Night return

Well, not quite back, as in back and in the game, but one week before the Giants once again suit up for real, Saquon Barkley took the field and looked better than he has at any time since this newest issue — a sprained ankle — took the ball out of his hands and eradicated him from an offense that badly needs him.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Is Giants’ stud RB nearing a return?

Due to an ankle injury, the New York Giants have been without RB Saquon Barkley since Week 5. Barkley sprained his ankle against the Cowboys and hasn’t played since. Fresh off their bye, the Giants are as healthy as they’ve been all season. Will that include a returning Barkley in Week 11?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Health of Saquon Barkley, playmakers has New York Giants feeling optimistic

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants finally seem to be getting healthy on offense. In running back Saquon Barkley's case, when the Giants (3-6) play on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), it will have been six weeks since he took a handoff in a game.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Judge Offers 2-Word Update On RB Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have not had running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup since Week 5, when he sprained his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley has missed the last four games, but when the team returned to practice from its bye on Tuesday, he was out on the field and getting in some work. Reports indicated the former No. 2 overall pick looked “pretty good” during the session.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Buccaneers injury news: Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward Monday return

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has not played for the New York Giants since suffering a Week 5 ankle injury, moved closer to a return to action on Friday. Barkley, as he has all week, practiced for the Giants on Friday. Speaking before Friday’s practice, Giants head coach Joe Judge did not rule Barkley in or out for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
USA Today

Saquon Barkley refuses to play as the Giants in Madden

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley revealed on Friday that he has a very interesting way of playing Madden. First and foremost, Barkley tanks his team, cleans house and then rebuilds from the bottom up. “I made like a franchise mode and make the team suck and get rid...
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, S Julian Love

Opening Statement: Before we get started with Giants football, just two quick thoughts. We want to give our condolences as an organization to Sam Huff. Obviously, a great player for this organization, did a lot throughout the years. (Condolences) to him and his family. And then a local football coach, Drew Gibbs. For someone who lives in the local community, I know it has hit a lot of people that I know directly. The impact he's had on a lot of lives, this kind of ripple effect goes across high school football. Obviously, high school, college, NFL, we're all kind of connected in the same world, so our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his family and the team up there in Ramapo. That being said, we'll go ahead and jump into questions.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Saquon Barkley played Madden to stay competitive amid injury, COVID scare

The Giants running back hasn’t been on the game field since Week 5. Saquon Barkley (ankle) could suit up this Monday night for the first time since Week 5. This current injury hasn’t required the overly lengthy recovery timetable his 2020 ACL tear did. But regardless, it hasn’t been an easy road back to the gridiron, and it’s actually been one that’s encompassed multiple issues.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy