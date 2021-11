To be a single malt Scotch whisky, a spirit needs to follow a few rules. Obviously, first and foremost, it must be made in Scotland (hence the word “Scotch”). The term “single” is an important piece, as it references the fact the whisky comes from one single distillery. It can, however, come from different barrels from the same distillery. Single malt Scotch must also be pot still distilled using a mash exclusively made up of malted barley. While there are a few other rules and regulations, it also must be distilled and matured in white oak casks for a minimum of three years. And the right kind of cask can turn a single malt Scotch whisky into a sherry bomb.

