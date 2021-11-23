ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Royal households criticise BBC over ‘overblown and unfounded claims’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43omAS_0d4O4umq00

The royal households have taken the rare step of issuing a joint statement criticising the BBC for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims” in a documentary aired on Monday night.

The first episode of the two-part The Princes And The Press programme, presented by Amol Rajan, explored the relationship of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex with the media, including suggestions of royal sources briefing journalists behind the scenes.

In a statement given to the BBC, and shown at the end of the programme, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace said: “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

During the programme, a lawyer for the Duchess of Sussex also responded to reports in 2018 about Meghan’s alleged treatment of palace staff.

In March, The Times newspaper reported that the duchess allegedly drove out two personal assistants and “humiliated” staff on several occasions, which she denies.

An investigation has since been launched by Buckingham Palace and the royal household has tasked an external legal team to assist its human resources team looking at allegations made against the former Suits star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcyvF_0d4O4umq00
Amol Rajan is presenting the BBC programme (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

Jenny Afia, from the law firm Schillings, told Rajan on the programme: “Those stories were false. This narrative that no one can work for the Duchess of Sussex, she was too difficult and demanding as a boss and everyone had to leave, it’s just not true.”

Following the airing of the programme, a report published in The Sun claimed that William banned aides from briefing against family members.

According to the newspaper, the duke was “clear” he did not want aides to say anything about the other households after he saw reports during the split of his parents.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 6

RileyDavis
4d ago

We're supposed to believe Meghan and her lawyer's version of events when they "forgot" they collaborated with the media? Lol. No.

Reply(2)
6
morning dove
4d ago

I think this story is about privacy I think that if you have one person who is telling the family secrets then one would have to say that it’s none of anyone’s business but the family privacy it’s between the families not to be shared.

Reply
3
Related
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amol Rajan
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Royal Household#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Kensington Palace#Times#Schillings
Popculture

Buckingham Palace Issues Rare Statement Over 'Unfounded' Claims in Prince Harry, William Documentary

Buckingham Palace is setting the record straight when it comes to BBC Two's new documentary The Princes and the Press. According to E! News, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace released a joint statement about the claims in the documentary. The statement, which was included at the end of the documentary, featured the royals addressing the "unfounded claims" that BBC Two chose to include in the program.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Hello Magazine

Royal family issue rare joint statement over BBC Two documentary on rift

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Place have issued a rare joint statement after a new BBC Two documentary, The Princes and the Press, aired on Monday night. The first episode of the two-part programme, presented by Amol Rajan, explored the relationship of Prince William and Prince Harry with the media, including suggestions of royal sources briefing journalists behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Royal Family Declares New Documentary 'Disappointing' For Airing 'Unfounded Claims'

The royal family issued a statement Monday calling a new BBC Two documentary “disappointing” after the outlet aired the first part of its series examining the complicated relationship between the royals and the media. The episode that aired Monday night, “The Princes and the Press,” was hosted by BBC media...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Royal Family May ‘Boycott’ BBC Over William and Harry Allegations

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. Royals go to war with BBC—again. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William have threatened to launch a...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary

The royal family is reportedly furious about an upcoming BBC documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight, according to the Daily Mail. The documentary, The Princes and the Press, is a two-part film that will air on BB1 this Sunday. The publication says that the Queen was “upset” by the news that the documentary would air without allowing the royals to watch it before its premiere, and has joined with her grandsons in threatening to “boycott” the BBC as a result.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

‘British royal family threatens to boycott BBC’ | the Royal family

The reason is the documentary The princess and the press The channel wants to broadcast it on Sunday evening, according to what it reported daily Mail. The two-part broadcast will reveal the turbulent relationship between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. According to insiders, it will be clear how the two – or their employees – tried to discredit each other in the press. A sensitive topic for princes who have managed to stop a similar story before.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy