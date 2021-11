Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers needed all of three days to see what Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers haven't been able to all season long. It's simple as that. When the Panthers gave their fans a "Superman" sequel by signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract on Thursday, much of it felt like a struggling team looking to inject life into a fanbase. Mission accomplished. Everyone was excited about the mere chance the former NFL MVP would take a single snap Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO