BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Grismore are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family gathering at Pandora Missionary Church on Dec. 5. Grismore, who was a widower with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, and the former Jane Bridges Cherry, who was a widow, also with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, were married Dec. 5, 1971, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren in Bath Township by Pastor Roger Eberly.

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO