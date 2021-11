Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here at Shop With Us, Black Friday is our favorite holiday. But this year, you don’t need to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving to score huge savings from your favorite stores and sites. Many retailers are extending their sales so you can earn discounts from the comfort of your own home. Score! And we just found out the best news from Tory Burch — from now until November 30, select purchases are 30% off with the code THANKS. Plus, sale styles are up to 50% off. This holiday event is the gift that keeps on giving, so enjoy these limited-time deals while you still can.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO