The Baseball Writers’ Association of America unanimously voted Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani the 2021 AL MVP award. The Los Angeles Angels may not have made it to the postseason this year, but their fans and those who follow baseball got to watch in awe of what two-way player Shohei Ohtani was able to do in 2021. From standing in the batter’s box to stepping on the pitcher’s mound, Ohtani showed that he is one of the league’s biggest stars.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO