‘King Richard’ Disappoints With $5.7 Million At the Weekend Box Office

By Ivanna Treviño
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Richard became the latest box-office disappointment for Warner Bros. Perhaps it is the fact that the film is playing in theaters while simultaneously being streamed on HBO Max. According to Forbes, many films that do great on HBO Max are the ones who do decently at...

movies.mxdwn.com

UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Cowboy Bebop'

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Will Smith portrays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, a classic anime series comes to life in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop and Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards this weekend. In addition, Rosamund Pike stars in Amazon's adaptation of fantasy novel...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Her Career Renaissance, and How Michael K. Williams Touched Her Life

Aunjanue Ellis is aware she’s having a bit of a career renaissance. The talented actor has been consistently delivering great performances in films like 2002’s “Undercover Brother,” 2004’s “Ray” and 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But in the last three years, she has earned two Emmy nominations, one for 2019’s limited series “When They See Us” and one for 2020’s HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” And now Ellis is earning Oscar buzz for her role in “King Richard,” the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams that focuses on their supportive family – namely parents Richard Williams (Will Smith)...
CELEBRITIES
CHICAGO READER

King Richard

Catch a special screening Nov. 17 at 7 PM, Gene Siskel Film Center, $12. Good biopics are hard to come by. Most are hit or miss; it’s either Malcolm X or Jobs. But King Richard knocks it out of the park. Will Smith plays the titular Richard Williams, as he raises two future tennis champions: Venus and Serena. This is perhaps one of the best performances of Smith’s career with Aunjanue Ellis going toe-to-toe with him as the Williams matriarch. Here Smith gets to tap into his comedic timing in a way we haven’t seen in years and delivers monologue after gut-wrenching monologue that just knocks the wind out of you. It’s a testament to his acting chops, which have sometimes been neglected in his later career choices. The film’s pacing is near-perfect, avoiding another classic biopic mistake of showing too much or too little by capturing the early years of Venus and Serena’s career. We follow the girls from prodigies practicing on a rundown tennis court in Compton, California to Venus’s stirring 1994 loss to 14-time grand-slam winner Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, depicting the racism and classism they faced along the way in a world unkind to young Black girls. The camerawork stands out here too, with shot sequences throughout the matches following game play in a way that makes it feel like watching a live game. And the film doesn’t gloss over the flaws in its eponymous protagonist, giving him a realistic but still root-worthy story arc. It’s a welcome addition to the biopic genre, buoyed by a career-defining performance from Will Smith. PG-13, 92 min.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saniyya Sidney
FanSided

Jon Bernthal King Richard releases this weekend in theaters and HBO Max

Jon Bernthal will always hold a special place in TWD Family’s hearts for his role as the hot-headed Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead series. He was a character you loved to hate, which is a nod to Bernthal’s acting chops. Since leaving the series, he has portrayed many roles, impressing us all with his skills as an actor. Up next, we will see him in a different role for the film King Richard.
MOVIES
KMPH.com

Disney's 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

Disney and Marvel's "Eternals" took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like "Clifford the Big Red Dog." "Eternals" added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday....
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Eternals Holds Off A Big Red Dog

There wasn’t a lot of fanfare at the box office this weekend, and Sony may regret moving Ghostbusters: Afterlife from its original release date on Thursday, November 11 to next week on November 19. Call it the calm before a hopeful holiday season, as kids are getting vaccinated in great numbers and the industry is hoping there are plenty of returns to movie theaters before the new Spider-Man film sets a new benchmark. But there is another comic book film that continues to lead the way, and this weekend provided more clues just far it will go.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Your Weekend Watchlist: The Return Of The Ghostbusters, The Reign of 'King Richard'

In theaters and streaming on HBO Max: 'King Richard'. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith gives a tour-de-force performance as Richard Williams, father-coach of tennis greats Venus and Serena, in this unusually subtle biopic from director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men, Joe Bell). Charting the sisters' rise to the top of the sport—which had long been considered elitist and exclusive—from their humble beginnings in Compton, King Richard tells a well-known story with surprising intimacy and nuance. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are excellent as Venus and Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis shines in her turn as their mother, Brandy. Zach Baylin wrote the film, and Oscar winner Robert Elswit shot it.
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ faces up to ‘King Richard’

Sony goes up against Warner Bros this weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, as the studios look to continue a strong period for wide releases. Sony is releasing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 670 locations. It is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters films and is a producer here. In the latest entry, when a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town, they discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy the kids’ grandfather left behind.
TENNIS
Middletown Press

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday.
TENNIS
mxdwn.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ has Dismal Opening Weekend in China Box Office

Disney’s Jungle Cruise opened last weekend in China after several months of delays to a mere $3.3 million. The Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt led family adventure film is stated to have cost over $200 million to make. The film has made, in total from both domestic and international box offices, $215 million.
MOVIES
FanSided

Clifford movie box office: Strong showing in opening weekend

The Clifford movie fared very well at the box office in its opening weekend.. According to Deadline, Clifford the Big Red Dog pulled in $22 million domestically, with an additional $16.3 million coming from worldwide showings. That very comfortably beats Paramount’s projections for what they were thinking the Clifford movie...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Encanto’ Conjures $1.5 Million at Tuesday Box Office

“Encanto,” Disney’s latest animated feature that boasts original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned $1.5 million in its box office preview screenings Tuesday night ahead of a busy Thanksgiving weekend at the box office. “Encanto” opens alongside MGM’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, and Sony/Screen Gems’ “Resident Evil: Welcome to...
MOVIES

