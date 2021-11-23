ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Injuries to stars leave Steelers with no margin for error

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUr70_0d4O2STs00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent all week hoping Ben Roethlisberger’s bout with COVID-19 would be mild enough to allow him to start on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

All that attention, all that concern, might have been a little misplaced. As vital as their veteran quarterback is, the Steelers have become just as reliant on star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and perennial Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While Roethlisberger felt well enough to take a private plane cross-country to suit up against the Chargers, Watt and Fitzpatrick remained back home, forced to watch a wild 41-37 loss on TV as Pittsburgh had its five-game unbeaten streak come to a screeching halt.

Without Watt wreaking havoc coming off the edge and Fitzpatrick keeping watch over the secondary, Los Angeles lit the Steelers (5-4-1) up for 533 yards, the last 53 coming on Justin Herbert’s dart to a wide-open Mike Williams down the left sideline with 2:09 to play that provided the clinching touchdown.

“We couldn’t apply pressure with our four-man rush or keep them in the pocket,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We weren’t good enough in coverage with less than seven. We have to get back to the drawing board and do a better job of putting them in positions to be successful with the people that we have at our disposal.”

That’d be wise because while Fitzpatrick will have a chance to come off the COVID-19 list this week, Watt’s ailing hip and knee make his status for next Sunday’s trip to Cincinnati (6-4) far more uncertain.

Tomlin, as is his nature, refused to blame injuries for the shaky play by a defense that’s been iffy at times this season even when close to fully healthy.

Still, the group of defenders on the field at SoFi Stadium included safeties Tre Norwood and Karl Joseph, cornerback Arthur Maulet, outside linebackers Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton and defensive tackle Daniel Archibong.

Norwood is a rookie seventh-round pick who managed to stick after a stellar training camp. The other five have spent time on various practice squads during their brief and at this point still nondescript careers.

If the Steelers want to have any shot at contending while facing the league’s most difficult schedule over the season’s final seven weeks, Watt likely needs to heal quickly and veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward needs some help.

Perhaps the most jarring image from a largely miserable defensive performance came in the fourth quarter when the 32-year-old, 295-pound Heyward chased down the 23-year-old, 237-pound Herbert at the end of a 36-yard gain.

Heyward’s effort — as it’s been for the entirety of his 11th season — was remarkable, though he did apologize for a post-play punch to Herbert’s midsection he stressed was unintentional. The fact Heyward was the only player in gold-colored pants within 5 yards of Herbert was an indictment of the play of those around him.

“Cam is Cam,” Tomlin said. “He gives everything he has, that’s why we love him and respect him. That’s why we elected him as a captain and that’s why he represents us in that way.”

Yet Heyward can’t do it alone. He needs help, and help quickly, if Pittsburgh is going to stay afloat.

Get well soon, T.J.

What’s working

Maybe Roethlisberger should never practice.

The 39-year-old, who participated in meetings virtually all week while in the COVID-19 protocol, threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and guided a frantic fourth-quarter rally in which the Steelers erupted for 27 points, more than they’ve scored in all but two games this season.

What needs help

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s red zone play-calling. For a second straight week, a botched goal-to-go sequence proved costly. The Steelers came away with no points on a second-quarter drive after failing to get into the end zone on four snaps inside the Los Angeles 10, a sequence in which rookie running back Najee Harris — who is off to the best start by a first-year back in franchise history — touched the ball just once.

Stock up

Miles Killebrew. Tomlin has a special affinity for special teams’ aces. Killebrew has become just that since signing a one-year deal in March. The 28-year-old has a pair of blocked punts on the season, one that fueled a surge past Buffalo in Week 1 and another on Sunday night that did the same.

Stock down

Devin Bush. Thirteen months removed from a torn ACL, Bush is still searching for any semblance of the form or consistency he showed before going down against Cleveland last October. Pittsburgh gambled by trading up to grab him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft and he has come nowhere close to living up to that standard so far in 2021.

Injuries

The injury list behind Watt and defensive back Joe Haden (foot) is long. Tight end Eric Ebron and backup guard J.C. Hassenauer — who started in place of an already injured Kevin Dotson — joined it against the Chargers.

Key number

0-4 — Pittsburgh’s record during Watt’s five-year career when he is out of the lineup.

Hope the defense gets healthy in time to face the Bengals, who will be searching for their first season sweep of the Steelers since 2009. Cincinnati drilled Pittsburgh 24-10 at Heinz Field on Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Chargers#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Taco Charlton
ClutchPoints

Steelers star TJ Watt gets critical update after hip, knee injuries vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging update on the status of TJ Watt, who exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with hip and knee injuries. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the MRIs on Watt’s hip and knee came out negative. While he is still feeling sore after getting banged up in their Week 10 game, it is undoubtedly good news that he avoided any structural damage.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Fans Are Not Happy With Tony Romo

Tony Romo obviously isn’t to blame for the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, but the CBS broadcaster doesn’t seem to be helping, either…. The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 4-4 on the season, falling to last place in the AFC North division.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Release Wednesday Update On TJ Watt

There was some good news to be found on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week. Linebacker T.J. Watt was able to practice in limited capacity on Wednesday. Watt missed Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries sustained against the Lions. Some more positives: Steelers coach...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Comedy of errors as Steelers, Lions slog to 16-16 tie

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Detroit’s long losing streak is over. The threat of a winless season still remains. For now, the Lions will take it, no matter how ugly it looks. The Lions slogged their way to a 16-16 tie in dreary Pittsburgh on Sunday, surviving a nearly four-hour marathon against the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers that ended with Detroit mercifully avoiding the loss column for the first time in nearly a year.
NFL
On3.com

Steelers star TJ Watt goes down with injury, grabs at left knee

Even more-so than Ben Roethlisberger, T.J Watt may be the most important player on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s been everything the team could’ve wanted and more from day one — evolving into arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. After carrying the Steelers on his back on multiple occasions,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers CB Joe Haden Leaves Game Against Lions With Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field, and they have already suffered one injury in the contest. According to the Steelers, cornerback Joe Haden has sustained a foot injury, and he is now questionable to return to the game. Haden suffered his injury late...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy