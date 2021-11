A big second period and a strong effort by Ben Behrens in goal helped the Bismarck Bobcats get the weekend off to a strong start. The Bobcats scored three goals in the middle period and Behrens made some big stops in shutting down the St. Cloud Norseman in a 5-2 victory on Friday night in the opening game of a two-game NAHL series at the VFW Sports Center.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO