I think there is a possibility that the name change is an Elon Musk tactic to get ideas from people. If an expectation is created then it provokes thought. While I can see the possibility of a case for different booster and ship engines based on their different roles, and the Earth only use of the booster, rapid reuse seems to make kerosene right out of the running because of coking issues unless they run Oxygen rich or something to fix it. Hydrogen sucks for boosters. What does that leave besides methane? Maybe Propane?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO