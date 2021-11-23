ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

Local roundup: Coast Guard women fall to New England College

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Henniker, N.H. — Kayla Goldring recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 assists to lead New England College to a 61-47 victory over Coast Guard in women’s basketball on Monday night.

The Pilgrims improved to 5-3 overall, while the Bears dropped to 3-3 on the season.

The Pilgrims (5-3) had three players in double figures with Goldring at 12, Alissa Corona with a game-high 18, and Brianna Pierreval with 10.

Senior Kyra Hartman scored in double figures with 14 points and added a team-high nine rebounds to lead Coast Guard (3-3). Sophomore Kira Wood had nine points and classmate Abbey Guidry added eight points for the Bears.

New England scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Pilgrims. After a 40-40 tie to start the fourth, the Pilgrims went on an 8-2 run to take a 48-42 lead. The Bears pulled within three with six minutes left in the game, but the Pilgrims went on a 13-0 run to end the game with the 61-47 final.

New England held a 62-42 advantage on the boards and shot 31% from the field.

In other games:

• Connecticut College dropped a non-conference contest to Division I Holy Cross 79-36 at the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass. Conn (1-4) held its own throughout the first quarter and only trailed 19-13 through 10 minutes. Holy Cross (2-3) ended the quarter on a 15-5 run then broke away in the second quarter by outscoring the Camels by a 24-3 margin.

Aislinn McMahon and Audrey Shaev scored eight points each for Conn.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henniker, NH
Henniker, NH
Sports
Henniker, NH
College Sports
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EU orders travel ban on South Africa to halt variant spread

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union nations on Friday agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. The 27 nations acted within hours upon the advise of the EU executive which said all needed to be extra cautious in dealing with the variant until it became clear how bad of a threat it would be, the EU presidency said in a statement.
TRAVEL
Fox News

Fauci would 'not be surprised' if omicron is already in US, predicts it will go 'all over'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday morning that he would not be shocked to learn that the COVID-19 omicron variant is already in the U.S. In an interview on NBC's "Weekend TODAY" show, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director told co-hosts Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander that the strain has a large number of mutations that would suggest it could potentially evade immune protection and that scientists can predict it will be more transmissible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England College#Us Coast Guard#Pilgrims#Connecticut College#Division I#Camels
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
INDUSTRY
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
445
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy