Local roundup: Coast Guard women fall to New England College

Henniker, N.H. — Kayla Goldring recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 assists to lead New England College to a 61-47 victory over Coast Guard in women’s basketball on Monday night.

The Pilgrims improved to 5-3 overall, while the Bears dropped to 3-3 on the season.

The Pilgrims (5-3) had three players in double figures with Goldring at 12, Alissa Corona with a game-high 18, and Brianna Pierreval with 10.

Senior Kyra Hartman scored in double figures with 14 points and added a team-high nine rebounds to lead Coast Guard (3-3). Sophomore Kira Wood had nine points and classmate Abbey Guidry added eight points for the Bears.

New England scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Pilgrims. After a 40-40 tie to start the fourth, the Pilgrims went on an 8-2 run to take a 48-42 lead. The Bears pulled within three with six minutes left in the game, but the Pilgrims went on a 13-0 run to end the game with the 61-47 final.

New England held a 62-42 advantage on the boards and shot 31% from the field.

In other games:

• Connecticut College dropped a non-conference contest to Division I Holy Cross 79-36 at the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass. Conn (1-4) held its own throughout the first quarter and only trailed 19-13 through 10 minutes. Holy Cross (2-3) ended the quarter on a 15-5 run then broke away in the second quarter by outscoring the Camels by a 24-3 margin.

Aislinn McMahon and Audrey Shaev scored eight points each for Conn.