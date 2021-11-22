ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know About Thalassemia and COVID-19

By Lynne Eldridge, MD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThalassemia is a hereditary disorder that affects the production of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the component of red blood cells that carries oxygen to the tissues of the body. There are many types of thalassemia. Symptoms can range from none at all to severe anemia that requires frequent blood transfusions....

World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 19 November

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top Stories: Austria reimposes full lockdown and makes vaccination compulsory; Russia reports new record for COVID-19 related deaths;...
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
verywellfamily.com

What Parents Need to Know About Mixing COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are all now approved for use in those over age 18. Mixing and matching vaccine and booster doses has been approved by the FDA for those over 18, but it has not yet been recommended for children. Doctors advise speaking with your...
pharmacytimes.com

Molnupiravir: What We Know So Far About Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment

Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) is a potent ribonucleoside analog that blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication by acting as a competitive substrate of virally-encoded RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) is the first-ever investigational oral antiviral therapy for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in non-hospitalized adult patients. It is a potent ribonucleoside analog that blocks SARS-CoV-2...
KCCI.com

Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

Pfizer: The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses administered 21 days apart. There is a four day grace period in which the second dose of the vaccine can be administered. The vaccine must be kept frozen at temperatures between -112 and -77 degrees Fahrenheit. It's projected to be about 95% effective.
INFORUM

Letter: What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine mandates in North Dakota

In the last few weeks, we have seen the alarming measures the Biden administration is willing to take to interfere with the rights of states, businesses, and individuals to make decisions about their health and the health of their employees. The president’s executive order, as well as the subsequent OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid vaccine mandates, are an extreme overreach of unprecedented power.
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) and Menopause

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis linked to the autoimmune disease psoriasis. Psoriasis typically causes itchy, scaly, discolored patches to appear on the skin and scalp. Perimenopause, the time leading up to your final period (menopause), is a time of hormonal changes that lead to symptoms such...
kfgo.com

Explainer-What we know about the COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Global authorities have reacted with alarm to a coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists seek to determine if the mutation is vaccine-resistant. WHERE AND WHEN WAS NEW VARIANT FOUND?. South African scientists detected...
talkbusiness.net

What you should know about monoclonal antibodies in the fight against COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, medical providers are discovering new tools to battle the deadly virus. One of these tools is monoclonal antibodies, also known as mAbs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of two monoclonal antibody treatments specifically targeted for COVID-19. One is made by pharmaceutical company Regeneron; the other by GlaxoSmithKline.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
