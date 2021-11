CLPS is not strictly a contract at all. it's a mechanism whereby NASA qualifies vendors of landing services to deliver payloads to the lunar surface from Earth. A qualified vendor can bid on a contract for services. As I understand it, LETS is (will become) contracts awarded by NASA to one or more suppliers of HLS systems to land crew on the surface and return them to NRHO. If it's like the initial HLS contract, there will be a minimum cargo mass that must be landed with the crew. If this is like HLS, this cargo will have reached NRHO in some other spacecraft separate from the LETS contract.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO