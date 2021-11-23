ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy of Elijah Lewis, 5, Shows Violence, Neglect—and Fentanyl Intoxication

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old boy who vanished and was found dead in Massachusetts last month, died of “violence and neglect,” according to New Hampshire authorities. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide, John Formella, the state’s attorney general,...

