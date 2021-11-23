ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Newsom outlines state action to stop retail thefts after weekend of smash-and-grabs in Bay Area

By Fareeha Rehman
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFYJc_0d4NzMQz00

Gavin Newsom said Monday that his administration is responding to a rash of weekend smash-and-grab robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area and explained how he is supporting local efforts to stop the rampant retail thefts, KTLA sister station KRON reports

“I have no sympathy, no empathy whatsoever with people smashing, grabbing, stealing people’s items, creating havoc and terror in our streets — none,” Newsom said at an event in the Bay Area. “They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods, they’re stealing a sense of place and confidence,” Newsom said.

The state is offering expertise, training and data to local investigators, Newsom said. He added that California Highway Patrol reached out to the police departments in San Francisco and Walnut Creek “within hours” of the crimes, one of which involved 80 people ransacking a local Nordstrom where police and witnesses say employees were assaulted and merchandise was stolen.

In addition, he said state officials met with retailers directly to ask what they need, which was more law enforcement presence at store locations. This is beginning to be enforced at shopping malls and plazas on Monday all around the Bay Area, he added.

He hinted that there is an “exponential” increase in supporting these local efforts within the state budget, but did not get into detail.

There were multiple retail smash-and-grabs in the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving. See the map:

But it wasn’t just this past weekend.

A marijuana dispensary was robbed in Martinez on Nov. 17. Two suspects were armed with handguns. In addition, three other jewelry stores were targeted last week – one in Fairfield , one in San Francisco’s Chinatown , and one in Concord in which a whole group was caught on camera smashing the jewelry displays.

Mayor London Breed also said the city is going to start limiting car access to Union Square due to the brazen thefts, so it would be more difficult for thieves to drive off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 11

Ed A
4d ago

We need to catch and not let them just walk out the door. Newsom gave a short speech and then raced to Mexico to be in time for happy hour.

Reply(1)
6
SurfsUp
4d ago

Democrats have already transformed us into a third world country of lawlessness. This is a direct result of their criminal reform laws that clearly should be repealed.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Series of robberies at high-end retail stores in Bay Area may be connected, police say

Bay Area authorities are investigating whether a series of brazen takeover robberies of high-end retail stores might be connected. The organized robberies have shocked residents and sparked new crackdowns from authorities. San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin said Tuesday that he has charged nine people with felonies in a series of shoplifting incidents that included a mass smash-and-grab at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Robber uses pepper spray to aid in theft at Beverly Grove boutique: LAPD

A Beverly Grove business was robbed Friday night, leaving at least one person suffering from the effects of pepper spray, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The boutique near the intersection of Melrose Place and La Cienega Boulevard was robbed at about 5:21 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the LAPD. The robber used […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Knife-wielding man killed by guard at San Diego Marine depot

A guard shot and killed a person wielding a knife Friday at the entrance gate to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around noon, San Diego police said. A car tried to enter the depot through the Gate 5 checkpoint and guards warned it to stop, according […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Fairfield, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Donations come in for Lake Tahoe animal center where burned cub escaped

Private donors’ new pledge to match $500,000 in contributions for a $1 million-expansion at a Lake Tahoe wildlife rescue center is bringing smiles back to staff and volunteers, who have been on an emotional rollercoaster since a bear cub being treated for severe wildfire burns made a much-publicized escape this summer. The Lake Tahoe Wildlife […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harvard Heights, officials say

A pedestrian is dead after they were killed by a hit-and-run in Harvard Heights on Friday, authorities said. The pedestrian, whose identity, age and gender were not released, was struck in the 2100 block of Venice Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The collision occurred near […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Valley Village hotel

One person was killed and one person was arrested Friday after a shooting at a Valley Village hotel, officials said. Around 6:30 a.m, police received several calls regarding an altercation and a gunshot wound victim in 12800 block of Riverside Drive, where Hotel Mariposa is located, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

9 charged in $1-million theft wave of luxury stores in San Francisco

San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin said Tuesday that he has charged nine people with felonies in a series of shoplifting incidents that included a mass smash-and-grab at Union Square luxury stores. At least 40 thieves allegedly broke into a Louis Vuitton store on Friday, grabbing whatever they could before loading it into a series […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Fire destroys 6 mobile homes near Salton Sea

A fire destroyed six mobile homes in the rustic community of Desert Shores on the west side of the Salton Sea on Friday, authorities said. In addition, the Imperial County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was fighting a fire south of the Salton Sea in the Fig Lagoon area of the New River […]
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe: Settlement

AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit conservationists filed under a U.S. law more typically cited in Superfund cases, agreeing to spend up to $1.5 million to remove 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the bottom of Lake Tahoe decades ago. A U.S. judge in Sacramento recently signed […]
POLITICS
KTLA

History-making gray wolf found dead near 5 Freeway in Lebec area

A gray wolf from Oregon who ventured the farthest south in California than any member of the species in nearly 100 years has died, apparently after being hit by a vehicle in Kern County, officials confirmed Wednesday. OR-93’s carcass was discovered along a dirt trail near the 5 Freeway in the Lebec area on Nov. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Marijuana Dispensary#Kron#California Highway Patrol#Nordstrom
KTLA

324 people in Riverside County got COVID vaccine doses stored in freezer longer than recommended: Officials

Authorities in Riverside County are reaching out to 324 people who got Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses that were stored in the freezer longer than recommended by the manufacturer, the Riverside University Health System announced Wednesday. Officials said there is no danger to the recipients. “Even though these vaccines may have had improper storage from freezer […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Firefighter injured battling blaze at downtown L.A. textile business

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out at a textile business in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 16th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire erupted at a textile business and threatened […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rolex stolen during armed robbery at Melrose Avenue store: LAPD

A Rolex watch was stolen in an armed robbery on Melrose Avenue Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The watch was taken during a robbery that was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Orris. Three men allegedly used a handgun, Orris said, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Riverside fire reignites, jumps containment line

Riverside officials are helping residents evacuate after the Arlanza Fire rekindled Wednesday evening. The Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that the fire jumped the containment line and began burning mulch in the area. The Riverside Police Department said on Twitter that they were joining with the Fire Department in assisting with evacuations […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Historic South-Central strip mall fire knocked down: LAFD

It took firefighters less than half an hour to extinguish a fire in a strip mall in Historic South-Central Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire in the 150-foot-by-200-foot strip mall at 128 E. Washington Blvd. began shortly before 5:30 p.m., the LAFD said in the initial alert. Known as the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 robberies in Beverly Hills result in 5 arrests: Police

Five people were arrested following a series of robberies in Beverly Hills, officials announced Wednesday. Two people were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a few hours after a pair of robberies in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. L.A. residents Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne, 22, and Justice Rasheedmalike Gill, 25, face charges […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy