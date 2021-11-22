ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is a Balloon Mortgage Payment?

By Coryanne Hicks
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen considering home loan options, you may come across something called a balloon payment. A balloon payment is often tied to a balloon loan, which can have lower initial payments than a traditional loan but can also increase your risk as a borrower. Before accepting a loan with a...

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Report: Denver's average rent now more than the median mortgage payment

(The Center Square) – Denver’s average rent is now greater than the city’s median mortgage payment, according to the latest monthly market data from Seattle-based real estate company Redfin. According to the data, Denver’s average rent increased 19% year-over-year in October to $2,533 per month. For comparison, a homebuyer who...
KDVR.com

US Mortgages

A lot of people are looking for any way they can save money this time of year. If you’re a homeowner, or you’re looking to buy your first home, US Mortgages wants to help you!. David Shamansky, President of US Mortgages, talks more about how he can help lower your...
mediafeed.org

Will my federal student loan monthly payment change in 2022?

The federal student loan payment pause ends on Jan. 31, 2022. The question on many minds is: Will monthly payments be exactly what they were before the Covid-19 emergency relief measure kicked in?. “Yes, the amount will be the same,” said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing...
santaclaritamagazine.com

Understanding Mortgage Insurance And do you Really Want to Invest 20% Down to Avoid it?

I have many clients who initially tell me they don’t want mortgage insurance on their purchase. Mortgage Insurance protects the lender in case you default on your loan. I think borrowers have been engrained to believe that MI is such a waste of money that they just want to get rid of it. It is important that the general public understand mortgage insurance and consider NOT using a lot of their capital to invest just to avoid it. Let’s explore the realities…
Salt Lake Tribune

Trust deeds vs mortgages: What’s the big difference?

If you are planning to invest in turnkey real estate development collateralized by real property, one of the top items on your due diligence check list should be to determine which mortgage theory the state follows per the location of the subject property. This understanding can be detrimental to your recovery strategy if your borrower is unable to uphold their end of the deal and defaults on the loan. Each state adheres to either title theory or lien theory, though there are a few states that follow both. In title theory states, Deeds of Trust are the binding agreements utilized between lenders and borrowers, and Mortgages are the agreements utilized in lien theory states. Both documents serve the same purpose in a real estate deal between a lender and borrower, but how they affect the relationship between the parties involved and the subject property is what makes the big difference.
moneyweek.com

What will long-term mortgages mean for the UK housing market?

Quick reminder – MoneyWeek's virtual Wealth Summit is coming this Thursday. Make sure you don't miss it. Book your ticket now!. How do you fancy the idea of fixing your mortgage for 40 years?. That's the innovation one mortgage lender is now offering UK borrowers. And while you might not...
Luke Fitzpatrick

What Home Buyers Should Know About Private Mortgage Insurance In 2021

The Painted Ladies, Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA, USAPhoto by Aditya Vaidya on Unsplash. Private Mortgage Insurance or PMI is insurance that is required by most homeowners that have a down payment that is less than 20% of the home value. If the borrower defaults on their monthly mortgage payments, then the lender is protected because of the PMI. The PMI enables the lender to recuperate some of the borrowed amounts in the event of a foreclosure. Although PMI is there for the benefit of the lender, it is important to understand that PMI enables more individuals to become homeowners by reducing the risk for lenders.
CNET

What to know about receding mortgage refinance rates today

Some closely followed refinance rates shrank today, including 30-year fixed refinances. In addition, the average rate on 15- and 10-year fixed refinances remained close to steady with a slight dip. Although refinance rates fluctuate , they have been lower than they've been in years. If you plan to refinance your home, now might be an ideal time to secure a good rate. Before refinancing, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the best one for you.
CNET

Today's mortgage rates decline. What that means if you're in the market for a home loan

Key mortgage rates declined today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
KTEN.com

What Can be Financed with a Hard Money Loan?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/what-can-be-financed-with-a-hard-money-loan/. If you’re a fix & flipper, you’re likely looking into a hard money loan. But is it the best option? What can you use a hard money loan for?. I might be biased, but I think hard money loans can be an excellent financing option for...
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Behind on Their Mortgages

The American housing market is in the midst of a period of extraordinary price increases, driven by historically high demand. The carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index shows that in August home prices rose 19.8% nationwide compared to the same month a year ago. Among the 20 cities the report tracks, the city with the […]
KTEN.com

FHA Loans: A Guide for Home Buyers

There are many different types of mortgage loans to consider when buying a home. One option is an FHA loan; for those who qualify, these government-insured mortgages can offer competitive terms and rates that make homeownership possible for more buyers. Let’s take a look at what FHA loans are, how they differ from conventional mortgage loans and what to keep in mind if you’re considering an FHA loan for your next home. Meantime, consider working with a financial advisor as you prepare for a home purchse.
liveinsurancenews.com

Friendly Insurance News Daily

Private mortgage insurance (PMI) helped a record-high two million low-downpayment borrowers secure mortgage financing in 2020, a 53% jump from 2019, Housing Wire reports. It’s generally required if you’re unable to make a minimum down payment of 20% and ranges between 0.5%-2% of the loan total. Fortunately, however, you’re not locked into paying PMI (which can be hundreds of dollars each month) for the entire life of your loan and have several options for getting rid of it. Wait for automatic cancellation Under the Homeowners Protection Act, PMI should automatically…
Housing Wire

What does mortgage tech disruption actually look like? SimpleNexus’ Cathleen Schreiner Gates answers

If you added up the impact that HousingWire’s Vanguard winners have had on the industry, you’d likely have a comprehensive list of the initiatives that have moved markets forward. These are the leaders who have dreamt, shaped and molded a better way to execute the home-buying journey. From injecting technology into the mortgage process to redefining the real estate agent and home shopper relationship, these leaders have laid the foundations for millions of homeowners. HousingWire sat down with three of these leaders: James O’Bryon, RE/MAX Gold Nation CEO, Cathleen Schreiner Gates, SimpleNexus CEO, and Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint president of originations, to learn more about the housing trends they’re closely watching, what they think will define 2022 and what they hope people remember them for when they retire.
hawaiipublicradio.org

New program has $5M to help Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi homeowners catch up on mortgage payments

Roughly 200 qualified homeowners on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island will be able to get some relief on their mortgages with a new pilot program. Five million dollars in federal aid is helping to jumpstart the Homeowner Assistance Fund — a grant program helping those impacted by the pandemic. The fund is a partnership among the state, Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi counties, and the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Community Lending.
bdmag.com

What May Happen to Mortgage Interest Rates Next Year

Experts claim interest rates will rise, but projections on how much differ. With a new year quickly approaching, experts are expecting to see rising interest rates. According to Market Watch, Fannie Mae predicts that mortgage rates will climb to an average of 3.4% for a 30-year fixed rate loan next year, Freddie Mac comes in at 3.5% in its October quarterly forecast, and the Mortgage Banker’s Association predicts a rise in rates to 4% by the end of 2022.
