ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

'This is life changing.' Teacher wins new car in Palisades Mazda contest

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came early for a teacher who became the lucky winner of a contest at Palisades Mazda. Mike D'Abruzzo, who teaches animal science at Southern Westchester BOCES. D'Abruzzo...

westchester.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Gear Patrol

Meet Mazda's Adventurous New Subaru-Fighting SUV, the CX-50

Mazda has some ambitious product planning in the works ahead of 2030. The brand is rolling out the first phase of that future with a brand-new SUV, the Mazda CX-50. We got a sneak peek at it earlier from some leaked patent drawings; Mazda has now unveiled the full vehicle, which will arrive in spring 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boces
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's Latest Tech Innovation Could Save Your Life

Mazda has been seriously busy of late and has recently confirmed five new SUVs for 2022, as well as a new electric platform and some crazy-looking holographic controls. The Japanese auto giant is now working on something way cooler than buttonless dashboards: it is teaching its cars how to tell if you're dying. Mazda is currently working on a new technology that will be able to recognize when drivers are having a medical emergency and promises that this will be a game-changer and a lifesaver since the tech will be able to automatically alert medical services to your plight. Heart patients, you may want to buy a Mazda soon.
HEALTH SERVICES
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Unveils New CX-50

This story has been updated with additional information. Mazda’s the latest automaker to attempt to meet the needs of Americans looking to get back to nature with a new vehicle designed to tackle the off-road environment with its 2022 CX-50. The Japanese automaker unveiled the new crossover utility today and...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Mazda’s New CX-50 SUV Moves the Brand Closer To Subaru

Mazda’s cross-pollination with Subaru and Toyota continues with a tougher new CX-50. We see nothing but good things as a result. Mazda’s all-new CX-50 SUV evolves the brand’s lineup in a direction Subaru fans and owners will recognize. Mazda’s launch presentation made clear that the CX-50 remains “uniquely Mazda,” but also pointed out that the CX-50 expands upon the appeal of the already hugely successful CX-5.
CARS
Autoweek.com

How Mazda Makes the New CX-50 Crossover Go Off-Road

Mazda revealed the 2023 CX-50 just before the Los Angeles auto show, with production slated to begin in January 2022. The CX-50 has standard all-wheel drive, with a turbo or non-turbo 2.5-liter inline-four, and a more rugged exterior. Mazda took pains to get the handling right and make it feel...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Mazda CX-50 revealed with rugged looks and electrification

A wave of new Mazda SUVs is set to arrive by 2023, and this new CX-50 is the first. It’s a rugged, four-wheel drive crossover designed for America, so while it won’t be sold elsewhere it still gives us a strong indication of how the brand’s upcoming SUVs – the CX-60 and CX-80 – will look when they arrive in the UK.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Mazda Recalls Over 120,000 Cars and SUVs That Might Stall While Driving

Mazda is the latest manufacturer to recall vehicles in order to fix faulty fuel pumps. Over 121,000 cars and SUVs are involved in the recall, including 2018 Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks, 2018 Mazda6 sedans, 2019 CX-3 SUVs, 2018 and 2019 MX-5 Miata coupes and convertibles, 2018 and 2019 CX-5 and CX-9 SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Mazda2 hatchbacks.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy