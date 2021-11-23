'This is life changing.' Teacher wins new car in Palisades Mazda contest

Mazda has been seriously busy of late and has recently confirmed five new SUVs for 2022, as well as a new electric platform and some crazy-looking holographic controls. The Japanese auto giant is now working on something way cooler than buttonless dashboards: it is teaching its cars how to tell if you're dying. Mazda is currently working on a new technology that will be able to recognize when drivers are having a medical emergency and promises that this will be a game-changer and a lifesaver since the tech will be able to automatically alert medical services to your plight. Heart patients, you may want to buy a Mazda soon.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO