Prince William didn’t like to “burden” his family with the “stresses and strains” of work as an air ambulance pilot. The Duke of Cambridge – who held the job for two years between 2015 and 2017 – spoke of the “split personalities” often seen in emergency service workers who want to shield their loved ones from the “tragic” realities of their jobs and insisted they cannot be expected to “continually shoulder the strain of their roles without any consequences” while calling on them to look after themselves as well as they do others.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO