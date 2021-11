Charles Moose, who served as head of the Portland Police Bureau through the 1990s, died on Thanksgiving. He was 68 years old. Moose, the first black police chief in Portland, led the city’s police bureau from 1993 to 1999, though he was best known for his next job as chief of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland, where he led efforts to apprehend the gunmen behind the D.C. sniper attacks in 2002.

