ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Reel Works And Jigsaw Productions Partner For Hands-On Training And Mentorship For Young Filmmakers

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBE5x_0d4NxIpf00

Reel Works has announced a first-time partnership with their MediaMKRS workforce development program and documentary film/TV production company Jigsaw Productions , helmed by Academy Award®-winning documentarian Alex Gibney.

“I am thrilled to be working together with Reel Works on this vital mentorship program,” said Gibney. “This inaugural cohort of budding filmmakers bring such unique perspectives to the table, and in welcoming them and their creativity to the team, we hope our talent can help fine tune their skills to create pathways to long term career success.”

The Brooklyn-based organization matches teens with professional filmmaker-mentors, and the “Career Accelerator Program” is a new initiative aimed to provide young adults interested in exploring film and television development and production with mentorship, career awareness, and hands-on experience. Reel Works’ MediaMKRS program, started in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the City University of New York (CUNY), trains and credentials young filmmakers in an effort to diversify the media landscape and create equitable solutions to barriers to entry into the entertainment industry.

The program will offer six selected participants 1:1 work experience with industry professionals at Jigsaw Productions who will be paired with mentees based on a mutual career path of interest and expertise. During the four month program, mentee participants will have an opportunity to identify a specific project to develop that will enhance their skills in the industry, and will be introduced to a network of staff members and key professionals in the documentary film industry at Jigsaw Productions who will help further support their goals and objectives.

“We are excited to kickstart this partnership with Alex Gibney and Jigsaw Productions to help further support our students’ professional aspirations within the filmmaking space,” said Reel Works Co-Founder and Executive Director John Williams. “Our MediaMKRS program provides students with learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom environment, and we are confident that this individualized, hands-on training alongside industry-leading documentarians will prove to be invaluable to their early career development.”

Mentees will be recruited for two cohorts for the 2021-2022 school year. Candidates had their choice to pursue one of three tracks within different departments at Jigsaw Productions for the Fall 2021 cycle: Development, Producing, or Graphics and Animation. The below three participants were selected for the first cohort of the academic year which began on October 26th and will run through March of 2022:

Aissatou Bah (she/her) — Development Aissatou is a graduate of Hunter College of the City University of New York with a longtime admiration for Jigsaw Productions. She is bringing her love for documentaries to the Development track to learn more about what goes into the initial stages in the filmmaking process.

Natalie Evans (she/her) — Producing Natalie is a Hofstra University graduate working on the Producing track to build on her passion for storytelling and experience in freelance production.

A.B. Wilson (she/her) — Graphics and Animation A.B. is an alumni of The Made in New York Animation Project. As a 3D artist, she was placed on the Graphics and Animation track to put her experience to work and expand her existing skill sets.

In order to create a workforce as diverse as the communities they serve, Reel Works will have a focus on recruiting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), those who identify as LGBTQIA+, women and non-binary people, people living with disabilities, and others with lived experience being part of marginalized communities. The Career Accelerator Program will aim to prepare participants for employment within the industry within the first six months of program completion.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lone Scherfig’s Creative Alliance Joins Forces With Nordisk Film Production

Danish production company Creative Alliance, which is run by Lone Scherfig, Ole Christian Madsen and Malene Blenkov, has struck an exclusive agreement with Nordisk Film Production. Blenkov will head up the joint entity, Nordisk Film – Creative Alliance, a new division of Nordisk Film Production, alongside co-owners Scherfig and Madsen. Founded in 2013, Creative Alliance has credits including Scherfig’s The Kindness Of Strangers and Madsen’s Krudttønden. It is currently in production on TV series The Shift, which is created by Scherfig and is being directed by Søren Balle and Madsen. ”High-quality productions are in high demand, and Creative Alliance has within a few...
MOVIES
Deadline

Inner Voice Artists Teams With Environmental Activists Céline Cousteau & Lilly Platt On Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company Inner Voice Artists (IVA) is teaming with a pair of environmental activists on a docuseries that will explore topics including climate change, mental health and social justice. The 8×30 series YouthMundus: Investigations with Lilly Platt and Céline Cousteau will follow 13-year-old Platt, one of the world’s youngest recognized environmentalists who is known for her campaign against plastic waste in the UK, and her mentor Cousteau, a reputed socio-environmental advocate known for her documentary work (as well as being the daughter of Jean-Michel Cousteau and granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau). In the show, Platt will team up with a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Broadway Actor James D. Beeks Arrested On Jan. 6 Capitol Siege Charges; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Suspends Actor From Tour

UPDATED, with actor’s tour suspension James D. Beeks, a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe and most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Beeks, who performs in Superstar under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alec Baldwin To Be Represented By Attorney Aaron S. Dyer In ‘Rust’ Civil Suits

Alec Baldwin and Rust Productions LLC will be represented by attorney Aaron S. Dyer of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman for civil suits stemming from the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western Rust, Deadline has confirmed. Dyer, who once served as L.A.’s assistant district attorney, will also rep other producers involved with the film. Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while filming at Santa Fe, NM’s Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21. He did so with a prop gun that assistant director Dave Halls told him was “cold,” which in fact contained at least one live round of...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gibney
Deadline

New Covid Variant Identified In Africa, Dubbed “Omicron,” Classified As “Variant Of Concern” By WHO; Markets Plunge; U.S. Restricts Travel From Region – Updated

UPDATED: The U.S. restricted travel from eight African countries on Friday amid growing concern about a new variant of Covid-19, suspected of being more transmissible. The countries are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mazambique and Malawi, according to the Washington Post. The new variant was first identified in South Africa. A World Health Organization advisory committee today classified the new, heavily-mutated strain of Covid as a “variant of concern.” The organization has now classified five variants of concern: the original Alpha strain of the virus; the Delta Variant; Gamma, first identified in Brazil; and Beta, which also emerged in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Stephen Sondheim Dies: Broadway Songwriting Titan For ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘A Little Night Music’ Was 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of the giants of Broadway songwriting, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn. He was 91. Attorney F. Richard Pappas, announced the death, which he described as sudden. Sondheim celebrated Thanksgiving with friends just a day ago, Pappas said. Sondheim’s catalog includes such works as “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987). Among his most memorable songs was “Send In the Clowns,” from “Night Music.” He dominated Broadway and was considered the greatest composer-lyricist...
ROXBURY, CT
Deadline

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘Range Roads’ And ‘By The Grace Of…’; Jeff Ryan’s Horror Comedy ‘Mean Spirited’ Gets First Look Photo; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to Kyle Thomas’ drama Range Roads, along with North American rights to Dylan Reid’s semi-autobiographical film, By the Grace of…The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will release the former title written and directed by Thomas across internet, cable and satellite platforms on December 14, unveiling the latter written and directed by Reid across the same range of platforms on December 21. Range Roads tells the story of Frankie King (Alana Hawley Purvis), a television actor who has been estranged from her family for 20 years, returning to her hometown...
MOVIES
Deadline

Don Phillips Dies: ‘Dazed and Confused’ & ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Casting Director, ‘Melvin and Howard’ Producer Was 80

Casting director and producer Don Phillips, who helped launch the careers of such actors as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey and Mary Steenburgen, passed away on Thanksgiving Day from natural causes. He would have turned 81 on Dec. 21. Phillips received his first break when he landed an entry-level job in the casting department of filmmaker Otto Preminger’s 1971 movie Such Good Friends. Impressed by Phillips, Preminger took an ad in Variety and Backstage to praise the novice’s work on the film. The acknowledgement led to Phillips getting hired to do extras casting on Sidney Lumet’s Serpico starring Al Pacino with his job...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuny#Hofstra University#Hunter College#Academy Award#Reel Works#Mome
Deadline

‘Dune’: Denis Villeneuve Sci-Fi Epic Finally Crosses $100M At Domestic Box Office

In a benchmark that was to be expected, Warner Bros./Legendary’s feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune has clocked past $100 million at the domestic box office. This brings the global running total to north of $370M; the ultimate exclamation point here for the Denis Villeneuve directed movie being $400M WW. Dune made $400K on Thanksgiving yesterday sending its domestic total to $100.1M. Note, just because Dune crossed this threshold stateside, doesn’t mean it’s a victory lap for the studio’s controversial theatrical-day-and-date HBO Max 2021 strategy (Villeneuve’s Canadian homeland had Dune on an exclusive theatrical window during its run there). The mind wonders how much more money Dune...
MOVIES
Deadline

NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Tops 20 Million Viewers

NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a total of 25.4 million total viewers and a 6.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic on Thursday across the live broadcast and encore immediately after, according to Nielson fast national data from NBC. Those numbers were mostly on par with last year’s coverage of the event. which was virtual because of the pandemic. The network said the 5.5 rating in 18-49 and 21.7 million viewers for the live broadcast are the best numbers for any entertainment telecast of 2021, and the most since last year’s live parade telecast which scored 21.98 million viewers and a 5.8 rating. the 95th Macy’s Parade ran live from 9-noon ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, with the NBC coverage led by Today‘s Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The parade routed through Manhattan’s Upper West Side at 77th and Central Park West and ending in midtown at the Macy’s flagship, with crowds one again lining the streets after last year’s event was limited to a one-block area, with mostly pre-taped presentations. The parade two-fer Thursday was followed as per usual by the National Dog Show (2.8, 11.2M).
FESTIVAL
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Eyes $46M+ 5-Day, ‘House Of Gucci’ $23M; ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Has Solid Hold On Thanksgiving

UPDATED, Friday AM: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, films in the top 10 dropped by an average of -23% from Wednesday. Moviegoing is expected to surge today on Black Friday, a gift the entire exhibition industry will gladly take after a 2020 pandemic that brought it to its knees. Disney is reporting $5.8M, -23% from Wednesday, for its second day of Encanto, though many rivals believe the movie actually made more; at least $6M. If there’s any major fluctuation to the movie’s 5-day outcome, that will become evident today and tomorrow. For now, the Jared Bush, Bryon Howard and Charise Castro Smith-directed movie is...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Sopranos’ Actress Lorraine Bracco Voices Upset With Dr. Melfi’s Exit: “That Was Rough”

On a November 21 episode of the podcast Talking Sopranos, longtime Sopranos cast member Lorraine Bracco addressed her discontent with how her character, Dr. Jennifer Melfi, exited the iconic HBO series. “I just felt that [creator David Chase] wanted me to get rid of [Tony Soprano]. I would have liked for it to have been more meaningful,” the Oscar-nominated actress told the podcast’s hosts, The Sopranos alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. “I mean, I think she cared for Tony. Even though he was a f**k-up and maybe he was never going to really straighten out…I think she really cared for him. You...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Deadline

Q&A: Jonathan Karl On ‘Betrayal’ And Why Campaign Reporters Face Their “Greatest Challenge” If Donald Trump Runs Again

Jonathan Karl’s Betrayal focuses on the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and while it’s hardly the first book out this year to capture the tumult of 2020, it is an indication that the bombshells and revelations from that White House will continue well into the future. Following Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s Peril, Michael C. Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election, and Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s I Alone Can Fix It, Karl’s Betrayal — with the subtitle The Final Act of the Trump Show — breaks new ground, with a heavier emphasis on the election’s aftermath and the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘The First Wave’ Director Matthew Heineman: Doc “Pays Homage” To New York Health Care Workers Battling Covid Outbreak

When New York City became the epicenter of the country’s Covid outbreak in 2020, many residents—those of means, anyway—fled to second homes or other points far from the city. But not New York-based filmmaker Matthew Heineman. He suited up in PPE on the frontlines of the Covid battle. The Oscar-nominated director gained access to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the borough of Queens, filming the experience of medical staff and patients as Covid exploded. The result is his National Geographic documentary The First Wave, a Participant production that’s a contender for Oscar consideration. “We first really in earnest started thinking about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Comes Out Of Retirement For New Animated Feature

Famed anime director Hayao Miyazaki revealed he is coming out of retirement once again to make a feature length animated film. In an interview with the New York Times, Miyazaki didn’t give much detail about the film, but mentioned its based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 book How Do You Live? The story follows a teenage boy in Tokyo who moves in with his uncle after his father dies. The novel is reportedly one of the director’s favorites. Miyazaki didn’t confirm if the film would have the same name as the book, but when asked why he was returning to direct the film,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bryan Adams Remains Hospitalized In Italy After Testing Positive For Covid Again – Update

UPDATE FRIDAY 1:30 PM: Bryan Adams posted an update from the hospital in Milan, Italy where he was taken after testing positive for Covid upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday. “Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me,” the Canadian rock musician wrote on Instagram next to photos and a video from inside the hospital. “The shot I’m being given is anti thrombosis, it’s precautionary until I test negative.” (You can see the full post below.) Adams, who went to Italy to promote the Pirelli 2022 calendar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Met With Mixed Reactions From Students At Alma Mater

Dave Chappelle reportedly met with students at his alma mater Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and the reactions were mixed. Deadline has reached out to reps for Chappelle for comment. Politico reports the comedian spoke to nearly 600 students on the heels of his controversial Netflix special, The Closer, which has been criticized for his remarks about the transgender community. The comedian addressed students after a previously announced fundraiser set for the same date was postponed due to threats of a student walkout. The actor and comedian did not apologize for the content of his comedy...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Talking To Terrorists & The Consequences Of Reporting On A War: Afghanistan Special Report

Editor’s Note: As the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan, veteran foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay, who has remained in the country almost continuously since the U.S. withdrawal at the end of August, spotlights both the necessity and difficulty of talking to members of the Islamic fundamentalist group as part of her role as a journalist. He stares menacingly – fingers clasped around his long, grey-tinged beard – never talking to me, only through me. “I have to tell you,” says the high-ranking Taliban official, smears of spring sunlight...
POLITICS
Deadline

Two Shot In Oakland As TV Crew Covering Robbery Becomes A Target

An unnamed security guard and an unidentified Berkeley man were shot in Oakland on Wednesday, as a TV crew for KRON4 was targeted for robbery while filming, the Bay Area news station reports. Ironically, the crew found itself targeted by armed robbers while reporting on another in a string of smash-and-grab thefts at Oakland clothing store Prime 356. Police say the criminals were after their camera equipment, with shots fired around 12:20 p.m. on November 24. The crew’s security guard—a former police officer—is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in the lower abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery. The...
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

California Flash Mob Robbers Won’t Be Stopped, Will Spread, Says Ex-Chief

A former Philadelphia police commissioner predicted today that mass robbery crews would spread out across the country, given their success in a recent spate of California attacks on retailers. Charles Ramsey, the ex-Philadelphia commissioner, said there’s “no question” that the trend will occur elsewhere. “This is something now that I really unfortunately think is going to spread,” Ramsey told CNN on Thursday. “Right now it’s in California, but it will spread, there’s no question about it.” California’s Bay Area and Los Angeles have been particularly hard hit by the flash mob attacks in the last week. The latest happened  Wednesday, at a Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy