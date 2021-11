American Idol and The Voice have been dominant players in the world of competition television for over a decade. Kelly Clarkson rose to fame as the first winner of American Idol, and now, nearly 20 years later, sits on the coaching panel of Idol’s rival The Voice. While the two singing competitions have wildly different formats, it’s not surprising that a number of American Idol contestants have tried to double down on their 15 minutes of fame by later competing on The Voice, or vice versa.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO