Portland, OR

New Portland homeless village site announced on west side

By Nicole Hayden
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Portland has found an additional location for its growing collection of homeless shelter villages, this one at the former Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center in the southwest area of the city, Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced Monday. The site which sits along Multnomah Boulevard, a major commuter route,...

