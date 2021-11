CONCORD — The Public Utilities Commission wants to end utility administered energy efficiency programs and instead let a competitive market take over. In a long-awaited order, the commission rejected a proposal with the backing of the state’s electric and gas utilities, the state Consumer Advocate, as well as environmental and social service organizations establishing an expanded three-year program that would cost between $350 million and $400 million funded through the system benefits charge, proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction program and from carry-over revenues from the forward capacity market program.

